Postponing your wedding during the pandemic? What to know during a very un-blissful process

The pandemic has wiped out the spring wedding season, and now both couples and vendors are being forced to navigate through a highly stressful time.

While some couples are staging impromptu nuptials in creative and virtual ways, many wedding venues and vendors are willing to reschedule.

But if there is debate over refunds or rescheduling fees, much of the outcome may depend on your contract.

Chesterfield couple Trevor Watson and Dearra Cephas were supposed to tie the knot on April 18, last weekend. Their ceremony was set for the Redskins Training Camp, with all details in place, and mostly paid in full.

“We had gotten phone calls, emails, social media posts (saying) ‘sorry this happened.’ Everybody feels bad because we’ve been planning this for a year,” Watson said.

Since the pandemic hit, Watson and Cephas have pushed back the wedding twice- first to May 30th, and then with growing uncertainty, again to next year.

"I’m stressed,” Cephas said. “But I’m okay because I know that our family and friends are safe.”

Wedding experts, like Emmett Hickam, owner of Richmond Bridal Consulting, say the first thing you need to do is stay calm and be patient.

“We’re small businesses, and we’re only as good as our last client. So, we are trying our absolute best to help folks out at an awful time,” Hickam said.

Hickam plans weddings for approximately 40 couples a year. He didn’t work with Trevor and Dearra, but says that the process for rescheduling a wedding is likely similar among most clients.

Experts say rebooking a date at the venue is first on the checklist. The longer you wait, the further out your new date may be.

Make sure to reread all of your vendor contracts before calling, so you have a basic understanding of what you signed and what to expect during the conversation. Then send an email recap of what was discussed.

"As of right now, everyone’s been open and working with us,” Watson said.

Put the changes in writing, according to Richmond contract attorney David Boyce, of the firm Sands Anderson.

“If you’re in agreement with the vendor, it’s as simple as a contract modification,” Boyce said.

Some attorneys even recommend a clause as to what happens if you must reschedule again since these are unprecedented times.

As for keeping guests in the loop, many couples are saving money- and the planet- by sending postponement emails or updating their wedding website.

“The vast majority of folks are doing ‘change the date’ online,” said Hickam.

Reprinted invitations with a new date can be sent at a later time. If you’re looking for a deposit refund, Boyce says generally services or goods that have already been executed, like invitations that have been printed and mailed, won’t be refunded. However, money invested in other services that haven’t yet been carried out could be up for debate.

“A florist or a caterer, months or weeks before the wedding... might not have really performed under the contract, and might not have done much,” said Boyce.

If a vendor isn’t being cooperative, you may have a case in court.

“There are circumstances in which courts will find that one-sided contracts, drafted by parties who have the upper hand, are in fact unconscionable, and the court will decide not to enforce those,” said Boyce.

In Virginia, there’s an implied duty to engage in good faith and fair dealing in any contract. So, if you cancel or reschedule early, and you’re still facing issues with a vendor, you may want to consult an attorney.

But keep in mind that photographers, DJs, cake designers and caterers were all depending on your business to make it through these months, too. They could be entitled to insist on rescheduling, instead of a refund. Like many small businesses, vendors are struggling to stay afloat, applying for small business loans and letting go or furloughing employees.

“Income if you will, has pretty much stalled,” said Hickam. “However, hopefully, that will change pretty soon… We’ll be in full force from the time the governor lets us go, to the end of the year.”