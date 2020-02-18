Potential cohousing project wants deeper connections among neighbors

Many Americans don't interact with or even know the people living in their own neighborhoods. A different way of living could be on its way to Harrisonburg in the upcoming years.

The Harrisonburg Cohousing Project wants deeper connections to be a core value of their proposed neighborhood, Juniper Hill Commons.

Slated to be built along Keezletown Rd., Juniper Hill Commons plans to have 27 homes ranging in size from 800 to 2,400 square feet. Along with homes, there will be common areas with shared dining space and play areas for kids.

"There's meals there that you can be a part and not necessarily have to cook every night for yourself or family," Carina Young, a potential future resident, said.

Most homes will include spacious front porches and be certified low energy.

Ervin Stutzman is on the Design and Development Committee and is a potential future resident of Juniper Hill Commons. He said that this community will be different from others in the city.

"We want to live with a lighter footprint on the earth," Stutzman said. "Part of what that means for us is living in smaller quarters, living with less stuff, and sharing some things that we could use together."

He said, for example, the neighborhood will not need 27 lawnmowers for each of the homeowners, but instead, only a few because they will share.

Along with sustainability, the cohousing project wants the neighborhood to be safe. Stutzman said cars won't be allowed to drive directly up to homes. He said people will park on the perimeter and walk into the neighborhood, which will allow neighbors to be able to walk and play safely.

Stutzman said cohousing provides much more than just a house.

"You're really buying into a community, a way of living, and a house comes with that," Stutzman said. "Along with that comes social interaction."

Young said the way neighborhoods are set up can make it difficult to make lasting relationships.

"The social set up of the neighborhood are set up in a way to help us be better neighbors with each other and have a fun time together, to get to know each other better than a traditional neighborhood," Young said.

On Monday, the Harrisonburg City Planning Commission voted in favor of the project. Now, the rezoning application moves to the City Council agenda on March 10.

