More than 300 people are in the dark after a reported power outage in Rockingham County.

This appears to impact customers in the Rocky Bar area.

According to the outage center on Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative's website, the original cause of the power outage was unknown.

Shortly after midnight, 323 customers were impacted but crews were on site and an expected restoration time was 3:00 a.m.

