Power outages reported after fallen trees bring down power lines in Waynesboro

Nobody was hurt after trees fell in front of and behind a vehicle in Waynesboro on Thursday night.

According to an official with the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, the trees fell around 4:30 p.m. along South Oak Lane.

A family of five was inside the vehicle but did not feel safe to get out because a power line was tangled in the branches.

Dominion Energy crews responded to the scene. The power company's website showed at least 140 customers without power as of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. It's not known when the power will be restored.