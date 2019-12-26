Powerful storm with rain and snow in California, and a tornado

A powerful storm system across southern California has led to heavy rain and flooding.

In the mountains heavy snow continues to fall, even shutting down some roads.

Late Christmas night, the National Weather Service even issued tornado warnings. After reports of damage, a storm survey was conducted.

NWS Los Angeles confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Ventura Harbor in Ventura, California. This is just northwest of Los Angeles.

In their report, NWS found that the tornado "moved less than 1 mile across the harbor. Damage was limited to trees, roof tiles, and canopies."

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall across southern California has ranged from 1.00"-3.50".

Across the higher elevations, snowfall has topped 8"-16".

Mountain High Resort in LA county reports 36" of snow. Their elevation is 8,200'.