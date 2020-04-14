Powerful tornado leaves scar scene on satellite images

After dozens of tornadoes Easter weekend, one of the most powerful tornadoes left a scar that can be seen from satellite images.

The National Weather Service in Jackson Mississippi has given this tornado a preliminary rating of EF-4 with maximum wind speeds of 170 mph. Preliminary because NWS is still surveying the damage and the path.

This was a long track powerful tornado. Measuring it out, it looks to be at least 50 miles long but that information has yet to be fully determined.

This particular storm killed four people.

Extremely powerful, violent tornadoes that are on the ground for a long time can many times leave enough of a scar that it can be viewed on satellite imagery.

In the tornado outbreak between Saturday, Sunday and Monday, there have been at least 56 tornadoes across 9 states. From Texas, to the Carolinas, and Maryland. No tornadoes touched down in Virginia.

The death toll is up to 34.