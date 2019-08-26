Prayer vigil held in support of boy fighting for his life

Friends and family of five-year-old Colton Morris gathered at Stanardsville United Methodist Church Friday evening to pray for him as he fights for his life.

Colton was diagnosed with E. Coli, which led to his kidneys beginning to fail. He was put on dialysis, but his family and his friends said he is strong, and the community’s prayers will only make him stronger.

Penny Weakley, who organized the prayer vigil, said she is Colton’s mother’s, Crystal Morris’, best friend. Weakley Facetimed Crystal so she could see the dozens of people who came to pray for Colton while she sat at her son’s bedside at the hospital.

"To get his health back so all of this stuff can be gone,” said Weakley. “So he can be home. He misses home so bad."

Weakley describes Colton as rambunctious and sweet, and his attitude while at the University of Virginia Health System only proves that.

"He's not once shed a tear,” said Weakley. “And when the nurses are taking the blood or poking him, he tells them, 'thank you.'"

Colton’s grandma, Cynthia Morris, said she cannot believe the amount of support Colton has been getting from the whole community.

"This is incredible,” said Cynthia. “There has been so much support between friends and family, and Greene obviously is a family."

Cynthia said Colton’s condition has been improving.

"Colton has come a little way, but he still has a road to travel,” said Cynthia. “So continue all the prayers, please. Those prayers are heard. The family knows that everybody supporting them."

She said Colton has big things to look forward to after he recovers, like his first day of school.

"He hasn't even gotten to kindergarten yet,” said Cynthia. “So we're hopeful that he'll get better soon so he can get up there and get back to kindergarten with everybody else."

Weakley said he will have an abundance of love waiting for him when he returns too.

"We love you, Colton,” said Weakley. “Please hurry and get better. So you can come home."

A GoFundMe to help support Colton and his family can be found in the Related Links box.

