15 horses shot, killed in Eastern Kentucky

Fifteen horses were found shot and killed near a strip-mining site in eastern Kentucky after being hunted down, authorities said.

"This is very inhumane and it's a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth," Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT. "It looked like a battlefield for just horses."

Some of the horses were pregnant, while others were less than a year old.

They were found along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line.

"Seeing them gunned down is ... it's beyond horrific," said Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue, an organization that had been caring for the animals the last five years. "These horses were scattered in various, various places, distances from each other so they had been shot, and they'd scattered then hunted and shot down."

A $500 reward is available for information about the incident.

