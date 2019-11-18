Prepare to rescan your channels if you watch CBS the V on channel 20.2

Due to channel line-up changes here at WHSV, if you watch CBS the V over-the-air on channel 20.2 you may need to rescan your channels to find its new location on December 1, 2019.

On December 1, over-the-air viewers of CBS the V 20.2 will be able to watch on channel 20.5. This move is necessary as we move our new NBC network to 20.2. If you watch CBS the V over antenna from our Elliot Knob transmitter, you will need to rescan on December 1.

There’s no need to rescan if you watch CBS the V from our Massanutten transmitter.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I rescan my TV?

To perform a rescan of your television receiver, use your remote control to access your TV's menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: "Scan for channels," or "Channel search."

When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV's channel listing. When this is complete, you will once again have access to “CBS the V” and WSVW, the new “NBC in the Valley”.

For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled "Scan for channels," "Channel search," or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.

Once this re‐scan is complete, you should be able to access CBS the V and NBC in the Valley as usual.

My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?

You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV's user manual for a step‐by‐step guide.

How soon will my channels reset?

It varies from TV to TV, but the rescan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.

HELPLINE # (540) 433-9191 ext. 107