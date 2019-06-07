Preparing for Tuesday's Primary Election

Some voters in the Shenandoah Valley will be heading to the polls for a Primary Election Day.

For the 24th Senate District republican primary, Incumbent Senator Emmett Hanger faces challenger Tina Freitas.

In the 20th House of Delegates District, John Avoli and Dave Bourne are hoping to win the Republican nomination. Delegate Dickie Bell, who currently represents the 20th District, is not running for re-election.

In the 26th House of Delegates District, Cathy Copeland and Brent Finnegan will be on the ballot for the Democratic primary.

Lisa Gooden, the Director of Elections for Rockingham County, said voting turn out can often be low for Primaries and encourages people to come out and vote.

"I think a lot of it may just be based on folks not knowing who's running for what office is the reason why they don't turn out," Gooden said.

Gooden said you can still submit an absentee ballot in person on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Rockingham County Registrar's Office.