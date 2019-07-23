Make sure to prepare your pet for vacation too

While vacation season can be a fun time for families, it can be stressful for the pets that are not able to tag along.

One dog giving hugs at Animal Health Care Center in Waynesboro while its family is away on vacation. | Credit: WHSV

The Animal Health Care Center in Waynesboro said they typically board 50 to 75 pets in the summer.

"This is just like home, and I tell my staff, treat these animals as if they're yours because it is important. It is their family members and love them," Daphne Pittman, Hospital Manager, said.

Pittman said some pets do get anxious being away from their family, and it is important that pets are prepared for vacation too. That means packing special food, toys and items with the family's scent on it.

"Just kind of thinking, hey, I've got to pack maybe something that would be special for them to make them feel like, hey, they're coming back to get me," Pittman said.

Pittman said they look for signs of anxiety in pets, like shaking or not eating.

They can provide calming medicine or extra one-on-one time to make the pet more comfortable.

Professionals say it is important for pets to be vaccinated before dropping them off at any facility where they will interact with other animals too.