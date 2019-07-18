Prescription disposal site permanently housed at WV Capitol

A permanent prescription drug disposal site is being placed at the West Virginia Capitol so people wanting to dispose of medication can do so all year.

There has already been a collection site at the Capitol for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, but the new location is permanent.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the plan Wednesday and said it is in collaboration with the Capitol Police.

“The more drug drop boxes we have, the more people will be encouraged to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription medications, including opioids,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “When people use these drug disposal locations, it can make a difference in the substance abuse epidemic by decreasing the number of pills available.”

“Over the years, citizens look forward to the National Drug Takeback days to get rid of unwanted drugs,” West Virginia Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff S. Sandy said. “Having a drop-off box at the Capitol, where employees and citizens can drop off their no-longer-needed drugs almost every day of the year, is a win-win for our employees, citizens and society.”

This disposal site is at the Division of Protective Services Office in Building 1, Room 152-A.

It's part of the state's Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, which provides drug drop boxes and prescription drug incinerators to local law enforcement agencies around the state.

DRoP boxes have been provided to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Ceredo Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Shepherdstown Police Department.

Incinerators were awarded to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Madison; Huntington Police Department in Cabell County; Parkersburg Police Department in Wood County; and the Star City Police Department in Monongalia County.