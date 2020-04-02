President Trump approves Virginia disaster declaration

President Donald Trump approved Virginia’s disaster declaration Thursday, effectively ordering federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.

The declaration retroactively applies to areas affected since January 20.

Federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas of Virginia impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, a FEMA administrator, named MaryAnn Tierney as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in Virginia.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by Virginia and approved by the federal government.

On Monday, when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a 'Stay at Home' order for the commonwealth, he also said the state government had submitted an application to the federal government for a "major disaster" application due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration effectively frees up more resources from the federal government to aid Virginia's fight against the spread of the coronavirus.