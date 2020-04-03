President Trump approves major disaster declaration for West Virginia

West Virginia announced it has received a federal disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the request was expedited and authorizes the release of federal funds to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank President Trump for quickly approving my request for this disaster declaration,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia has taken extraordinary measures to protect our citizens and keep them safe and healthy and this allows us to take full advantage of federal resources.”

On Friday, President Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

The declaration makes available funding to the state, and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations, for emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance in all areas of West Virginia impacted by COVID-19.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, continues to review the Justice’s request for Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation funding.