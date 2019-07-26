President Trump to visit Williamsburg for Jamestown Commemoration event

President Donald Trump will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday, according to a White House official.

The president plans to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World.

The celebration is meant to mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of American democracy and free speech in Virginia’s House of Burgesses.

Many Democratic elected officials have announced their decision to not attend the event due to President Trump’s invitation.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney resigned from the event’s planning committee when an invite was extended to the President.

"A president who labels those who disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at this commemorative gathering in our Commonwealth this weekend,” Stoney said in a resignation letter.

Leadership of the Virginia House and Senate Democratic Caucuses released a statement Friday that said, “We will not be attending any part of the commemorative session where Donald Trump is in attendance. The current President does not represent the values that we would celebrate at the 400th anniversary of the oldest democratic body in the western world. We offer just three words of advice to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: ‘Send Him Back.’”

However, some Democratic officials still plan to attend the event, despite the boycott by fellow party leaders.

House Speaker Kirk Cox told media outlets he was “very disappointed” to learn that Democratic leaders won’t be in attendance.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax penned an open letter on Sunday confirming his attendance at the event.

“This is really not about him at all," Fairfax said. "This is about all of us in our collective journey and who we aspire to be.”

A White House official said President Trump plans to give remarks that “celebrate our great American tradition of representative democracy.”

Invitations to Trump and other world leaders went out over a year ago, according to Cox.

“We invited the Prime Minister Teresa May, the former two prime ministers," Cox said. "We’ve invited four presidents, obviously President Trump, President Clinton, Obama, and Bush have all been invited to parts of the commemoration.”

A spokesperson for the Senate Democratic Caucus clarified that Friday’s statement “is not a boycott of the event by the whole Caucus. Senators Locke and Saslaw will not be attending the portion of the commemoration that President Trump is included in but it is up to each individual member to make a decision about what they’d like to be involved in. I expect that several members will participate in all or parts of the events for the commemoration.”

Cox said even since the controversy began, some Democrats have RSVP’d that they plan to be there.

The offices of Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner say they cannot attend because the Senate will be in session, while Congressmembers Abigail Spanberger and Don McEachin’s offices say they have town halls. However, Warner and Spanberger are both scheduled to speak at other commemoration events.