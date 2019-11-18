Preventing package thieves during the holiday season

It's that time of year when homeowners have to keep a close eye out for packages being delivered among of surge of online shopping for the holiday season.

Many people have stories of "porch pirates" taking packages before they ever got home.

Year after year, stories of packages being stolen have become increasingly common.

But for some, the thought of losing a package to a thief doesn't cross their mind.

"Where I live in my neighborhood, I feel fine leaving them out," Lewis County resident Hailey Bright said. "It doesn't bother me to leave them out, I trust all of my neighbors."

Others, however, might not be so trusting.

Over 30 percent of people across America have reported having a package stolen.

Adobe Digital Insights predicts a 14.1 percent increase in online shopping this year compared to last year, which provides thieves with even more opportunities.

There are many ways to prevent a porch pirate from targeting your home that don't require a camera at your front door, although that's the most recommended prevention method.

You can have packages shipped to your job, sent to a P.O. box, sent to a friend or family member who will be home, or picking up the package directly from your delivery service.

"Make sure to have it scheduled for pickup on your lunch hour or after work if it's not needed in a timely manner," Harrison County resident Melissa Miller said. "Just to be safe and you don't have to worry about losing it and then trying to find it."

Even after taking precautions, if you are unable to stop a thief, make sure to report the crime to your local authorities. Even if you don't have a security camera, your neighbors may, which could help investigators.