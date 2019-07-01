Price gouging statute activated after West Virginia flooding

Following Governor Jim Justice's declaration of a state of emergency for five counties in West Virginia hit hard by flooding this past weekend, price gouging statutes have been activated in the areas affected.

The statute is designed to protect consumers from exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.

With the state of emergency in effect for Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Tucker and Randolph counties, state law specifically prohibits any person, business or contractor from inflating the price of select consumer items by more than 10 percent of what it sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.

“This past weekend’s rains caused significant damage,” Attorney General patrick Morrisey said. “The flooding in these areas washed out roadways, damaged homes and caused mudslides. This is a time for West Virginians to help those in need.”

The price gouging law takes effect during any state of emergency or state of preparedness, and stays active until the declaration is lifted or 30 days afterward – whichever is longer.

Complaints about price gouging in West Virginia can be submitted by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239, or by going online to www.wvago.gov.

ADVICE TO AVOID CON ARTISTS

Along with price gouging regulations, the Better Business Bureau says the aftermath of a crisis can be when some contractors try to take advantage of people.

It warns homeowners to be aware of "storm chasers" and out-of-town contractors who solicit business.

"I've seen numerous con artists over the years posing as legitimate home repair experts, but in fact, they are criminals or the very least unethical," said Barry N. Moore, president of the BBB serving Central Virginia. "Beware of cheap prices or quick fixes. These are red flags."

When looking for a contractor, homeowners should get multiple estimates for a project and get everything in writing.

YOUR HOME AND FLOOD INSURANCE

The BBB also suggests homeowners contact their insurance company about policy coverage and filing requirements, as well as saving all receipts.

Homeowners should also resist high-pressure sales, during which a person says they will get a "good deal" only if they hire the contractor immediately.

They should be especially careful of door-to-door contractors, because many municipalities require solicitation permits. Homeowners should ask for identification, look for a business name on the vehicle as well as a phone number and the license plate.

Also, homeowners should not allow someone they do not know to inspect the roof or other areas of the home, because unethical ones might cause damage to create work or lie about the repairs that are needed.

The BBB says "storm chasers" are contractors who offer to pay local construction companies to use the business's established name, reputation and phone number. That way they appear to represent a local business, collect insurance money, do poor quality work and move on.

If you are not sure about your insurance coverage and options, you should check well before forecasted storms hit. Policies can include separate flood insurance, disaster-related claims and more. However, flood insurance does not take effect until 30 days after a storm. You can learn more about what insurance may or may not cover here.

The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America says at least 73 percent of respondents to a 2016 survey did not have a separate flood insurance policy, and more than 40 percent did not know if they have coverage that will fully replace belongings and home in the event of a disaster.

Residents are also advised to inventory their property with photographs.