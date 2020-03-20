Primary care doctors push for in-car screenings amid COVID-19 concerns

Primary care providers are making a push for in-car screenings in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville sets up a screening area outside its office every day to screen patients in their cars.

The clinic keeps a dedicated physician and nurse fully gowned during the screenings.

"We can expect many more cases over the next few weeks we are trying to protect our patients from getting sick, and also those who are sick and may have COVID-19 viruses, we’re trying to see them as well.” Dr. Greg Gelburd said.

The practice is also working on tele-health to help reduce the number of in-person trips to the clinic.

