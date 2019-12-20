Principal and school resource officer team up to help student's family

Two Page County school officials took time to make a local family's Christmas a little warmer this winter.

According to a social media post by Page County Public Schools, Craig Tutt, the principal of Springfield Elementary School, and Deputy Rob Marshall, a school resource officer, helped install a new door for a family.

Tutt told school officials that he was visiting a student's home a few weeks before Christmas when he noticed that the family's trailer had a front door with a window knocked out.

It was 18 degrees outside the night before the officer's visit.

So, afterward, Tutt says Marshall secured a new door for the home and the needed items for installation. He then set to work and removed the old door and installed a new one for the family before the holidays arrive.

According to the school system, the student's family expressed their gratitude that the student would again be able to sleep in his own room because they'd be able to safely lock the door again and have a more insulated home.

School in Page County will be out for winter break starting on Dec. 23.