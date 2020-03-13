Private Charlottesville school closing campus after presumptive case of virus

A private school in Charlottesville is closing its campus and suspending all school activities and events for the coming weeks, but will implement a distance learning program.

The decision for St. Anne's-Belfield School comes after the school says a student was diagnosed with "a presumptive case" of COVID-19 by a family doctor.

According to an announcement from the school issued on Friday afternoon, David Lourie, the Head of School, said the family physician for a preschooler is calling the case presumptive based on the symptoms and the family's recent domestic travel, but because of the limited availability of testing, a diagnosis has not been confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which typically then sends test results to the CDC for official confirmation.

The pre-school student began to come down with symptoms in the days prior to the school's spring break.

The school says they sent a specific email to all pre-school families, informing them about the situation and asking them to be especially vigilant about symptoms and to consider social distancing for the time being.

Now, the school has closed their campus and ended all school activities through at least April 3.

However, they will be implementing a distance learning program for all students from March 23 through April 3.

As far as public schools, Governor Ralph Northam earlier on Friday announced that all K-12 public schools in Virginia would be closed for at least the next 2 weeks as a response to the novel coronavirus.

Below is the full letter issued by the school on March 13: