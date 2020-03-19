Housing market professionals say business is booming amid coronavirus pandemic

Not all businesses are feeling negative impacts right now; those in the housing market say their business has been booming as interest rates have been pretty low for the last couple of months and have dropped even more amid response to the coronavirus.

"They can be as low as one to two percent lower than what they initially had when they bought their house, so people are taking advantage of those lower interest rates because their payments are going down," Melissa Simmons, a real estate appraiser, said.

Sommer Hansen, Erin Chiles mortgage team member at Movement Mortgage, said interest rates hit historic lows last week. She said interest rates can vary day to day, but she hasn't seen really high interest rates in a couple of months.

Lower interest rates could mean savings of hundreds of dollars on your monthly mortgage, having fewer years on your mortgage, or both.

"If you're planning on staying at your house for a longer period of time, it could save you money down the long road. If you're planning on selling, it might not be something you need to look into," Simmons said.

Hansen said the main thing to factor in when looking at refinancing is the breaking even point. It's important to compare the cost to refinance to what your monthly savings could be.

There are still people looking to buy homes during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Simmons.

"There are buyers out there that want to buy, and they find something that's for sale, and they know they can get it, that lower interest rate is going to make them sign the contract much easier, and then there we are getting the appraisal done for the mortgage," Simmons said.