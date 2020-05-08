How to properly clean and handle your cloth face mask

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public spaces where social distancing is hard to maintain, like in grocery stores or pharmacies.

Governor Ralph Northam and state health officials also strongly encourage wearing face masks while out in public, though, unlike some states and localities elsewhere, they have not required it.

But face masks, according to public health experts, are hugely helpful in limiting the germs you spread — they primarily help protect other people from you potentially spreading the virus if you have it and don't know it. So, the more people wearing face masks, the less the virus is spread in a space.

But it's just as important to make sure you're handling and cleaning your mask properly; otherwise, it won't do the job it's meant to do.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Shenandoah Health District Director, said people should wash or sanitize their hands before and after putting a face mask on, and even before adjusting it. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, or mouth when removing the face covering.

Cloth masks also need to be washed regularly, depending on frequency of use. The CDC says a washing machine will work to properly sanitize the mask.

"[Wash cloth masks] either daily or whenever it's soiled using water and a mild detergent, and then drying it completely in a hot dryer, and then storing it in some kind of clean container or Ziploc bag," Kornegay said.

The CDC says cloth masks should be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change in shape to ensure the mask fits snugly to one's face.