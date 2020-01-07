Church leader reacts to proposal to split United Methodist Church

United Methodist Church leaders have proposed a split into more than one denomination. The split would try to resolve years of disagreement over LGBTQ involvement in the church.

Kevin McMullen, a pastor at Mount Tabor Church in Rockingham County, said he thought the split had steadily become inevitable because of how large the global denomination is.

"When you are a worldwide denomination, one of our greatest strengths, being our size, has become one of our biggest weaknesses in this situation," McMullen said.

The United Methodist Church has about 13 million members around the world; about half of those members are in the United States.

Delegates voted last year to ban gay marriage and the inclusion of gay clergy within the church. Most U.S. based churches opposed this decision, but were outvoted by conservatives in the U.S., Africa and the Philippines.

McMullenof said he wishes the church would not focus as much on sociopolitical issues, and instead, focus on the mission and message of the church.

"That message that we love all people and we're not concerned with putting any one issue on a pedestal and making it a bigger issue than anything else," McMullen said.

McMullen said that regardless of what other churches are doing, Mount Tabor will never exclude anyone.

"We want to be inclusive of all people, regardless of your sexual preference or gender or ethnicity or any other pieces like that," McMullen said. "We welcome all people."

As of now, this is a general proposal and an actual decision will be made at the United Methodist general conference in May. Changes within the church will come in the months and years after that if passed by delegates.

