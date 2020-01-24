Va. bill could ban people from holding a phone while driving

Drivers across Virginia could face hefty fines for using a cell phone for any reason if HB874 and SB160 are passed in the General Assembly. Richmond passed the ban last month.

Currently, state law prohibits all cell phone usage in work zones, otherwise, only the reading and writing of texts and emails are prohibited while driving anywhere else.

The proposed ban would penalize drivers $125 for their first offense and $250 anytime after that.

A bill very similar failed in the final hours of the General Assembly last year.

The bill raises concerns for lawmakers and also local law enforcement.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, said he doesn't support the bill. He says the bill is blaming the equipment rather than the operator and drivers should be held accountable.

"Focus your eyes on the road, and don't blame the cell phone and say that you can't use it safely," Hutcheson said. "It can be done safely, it just has to have the proper attention placed upon it."

Hutcheson said distracted driving is an issue for drivers of all ages, but that distractions come in many forms and this bill may not cut down on road crashes and fatalities.

Hutcheson said there are plenty of other distractions for drivers, like eating, changing radio stations and having children and other passengers in the car, but it's still the driver's responsibility to not be distracted and the same goes for using a cell phone.

"However it's written up, there would be a way around it. If you have to go hands-free, then you can still have [your cell phone] in a position where it's not in your hands, but it's still a distraction, so I really don't think you can legislate a way to solving distracted driving," Hutcheson said.

If passed, House Bill 874 and Senate Bill 160 would go into effect on January 1, 2021.