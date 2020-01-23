Proposed bill aims to ban some privately-owned Virginia gun ranges

A recently-proposed House bill has set its sights on privately owned indoor ranges.

Proposed earlier this month by Delegate Dan Helmer, HB 567 would prohibit indoor ranges in buildings not owned by the Commonwealth or the federal government, among other things.

This isn’t sitting well with Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico County.

Thousand of people have fired off shots within their ranges over the years, which are "privately owned, locally owned, and family run,” according to its Marketing Director, Peyton Galanti.

Exceptions to HB567 would be locations with less than 50 employees, but it stipulates that 90% of the range’s users would have to be members of law enforcement.

Galanti says Colonial runs comfortably in the range of 70 employees.

“We have to keep everyone here safe: our employees, our customers. You can’t run on a lean staff to do that properly,” she said.

On top of that, the bill would require the range to keep information like names, phone numbers, and addresses – along with verifying customer information with a photo ID.

“Dan Helmer has said that the purpose of this bill is to prevent mass shootings. Gun ranges are some of the safest places you can go,” Galanti said.

In fact, a bill that has moved forward in the Virginia legislature – the universal background check bill – even provides a specific exemption for transfers of firearms at gun ranges.

Delegate Helmer tweeted out that “Shooting at the range is fun”, but don’t belong in populated workplaces - referencing an indoor shooting range at the NRA headquarters in northern Virginia.

As of Jan. 23, Helmer's bill remained in committee, where no action had been taken on it.