Proposed bill would require Legionella testing in Va. public schools

Lawmakers in Virginia's General Assembly are considering a bill that would require public schools to routinely test for the Legionella bacteria.

Senate Bill 410 moved to the Finance Committee on Thursday.

It requires the Virginia Department of Education to make recommendations for the frequency of testing for the presence of Legionella bacteria in public school buildings and to notify each local school board of its recommendations no later than September 1, 2020.

The bill also requires each public elementary and secondary school to maintain files of its Legionella bacteria test results and make such files available for review and the division superintendent to report such results to the Department of Health.

Last year, cooling towers at several Chesterfield schools tested positive for the Legionella bacteria.