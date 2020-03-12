Prosecutor: Former candidate for delegate seat indicted in revenge porn case

A former candidate who ran for a Virginia House of Delegates seat in November now faces charges a special prosecutor says are commonly known as revenge porn.

Sheila Bynum-Coleman was indicted Monday on two counts of unlawful dissemination of nude photos with the intent to harass or coerce.

Powhatan County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Cerullo, who is a special prosecutor in the case, said the charges stem from two separate incidents.

The first charge come from an allegation made on Dec. 31, 2019 where Bynum-Coleman is accused of taking the photos in question to a Henrico business where the female victim worked and handed them to the boss of the location.

Cerullo said the second allegation ranges in dates from Dec. 31, 2019-Jan. 2, 2020.

“The same photos were taped or posted to a stop sign in front of the victim’s place of employment,” he said. “Someone noticed the photo on January 2 who then contacted the business owner, who in turn contacted the victim who then called police.”

Bynum-Coleman has retained counsel, according to Cerullo. Messages for the attorney were not immediately returned.

Cerullo is acting as a special prosecutor on the case because Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor has a conflict of interest.

Both charges are class one misdemeanors. If convicted, Bynum-Coleman could face up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for each count.

A trial is scheduled for May 28.

Bynum-Coleman was a Democratic candidate who challenged Republican Incumbent Kirk Cox for the 66th House District seat in November. The district includes part of Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. Cox was re-elected in November.