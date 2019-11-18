Prosecutors seek to drop theft case against Greene County official

Virginia prosecutors are seeking to throw out theft cases against a county supervisor and another man accused of illegally harvesting hay on vacant county property.

The Daily Progress reports that a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on prosecutors’ request to drop the felony charges against Greene County Supervisor David Cox and Richard Eppard, both of Stanardsville.

A special grand jury indicted Cox and Eppard in May. In a court filing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hardin said two statutes appear to conflict with each other about whether the special grand jury or a regular grand jury should have decided on the indictments. The prosecutor said the conflict could be grounds for appealing a conviction.

Janice Redinger, Cox’s attorney, said the case is “widely understood in the community” to be politically motivated.

___________

May 28, 2019

Two men, including a member of the Greene County Board of Supervisors, are facing grand larceny charges for allegedly farming on county-owned property for their own gain.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, a Greene County grand jury handed down felony indictments on May 23 against 62-year-old David L. Cox, of Stanardsviille, and 55-year-old Richard Eppard, of Stanardsville.

Cox is on the county's Board of Supervisors.

Both men were indicted on felony counts of grand larceny.

Police opened up an investigation into the pair in March after an allegation that they were illegally farming on Greene County-owned property for personal gain.

They were reportedly farming and harvesting hay on government property.

Cox and Eppard turned themselves into Virginia State Police on May 24.