Protest briefly shuts I-95 in Virginia; nearly 50 arrested

Police in Virginia have arrested nearly 50 protesters responding to the death of George Floyd after they marched onto Interstate 95, briefly shutting down a portion of the nation’s busiest north-south highway.

Virginia State Police say about 75 protesters marched onto I-95 in southern Prince William County about 7 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities responded by stopping all traffic on the highway. State police say that when troopers approached the group, several protesters scattered into the woods.

They were not chased, and police say no one was injured. Police say the highway reopened in full around 8:30 p.m. Forty-three adults and four juveniles were charged on counts including unlawful assembly.