Protest in Hardy County continues despite social media threats

A protest scheduled for Sunday in the town of Moorefield was rescheduled to Friday evening following social media threats earlier in the week.

Photo submitted to WHSV by Whitney Cox

A Facebook group called "I CAN'T BREATHE" in Hardy County organized the protest for Sunday, but after another Facebook group called the Protectors of Hardy County made threats to the protesters, organizer Aija Brown said they decided to move it.

"We're trying to do good and we're trying to raise awareness in Hardy County because there are people of color who live here and know that not everyone is in unity," Burnette said. "It just made me sad that there are people who oppose wanting to be together and wanting equality and such."

Some of the threats included using a firearm if protesters got out of control

David Maher, of the Hardy County Sheriff's Office, said they were aware of the social media threats leading up to this weekend and will continue to make sure events stay peaceful

"We encourage everyone to take a deep breath and realize that there are instigators on all sides that wish to cause a reaction, especially on social media," Maher said. "We are monitoring the situation and working with groups to make sure everyone is heard but no criminal activity will be tolerated."

Burnette said the group wanted to emphasize their plans were to always hold peaceful gatherings, despite social media rumors spread by others.

Small towns across the U.S. have been plagued by false social media rumors that "Antifa" or other outside protesters would be coming to their area to wreak havoc. Facebook and Twitter have busted several false posts making such claims, but they've proliferated across the country any time protests are organized.

On Tuesday, the Hardy County group also held a candlelight vigil for George Floyd and Burnette said they plan to hold more events in the coming days.

