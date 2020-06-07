Protest for Equality and Justice held at Gypsy Hill Park

A crowd of people gathered Sunday evening for a Protest for Equality and Justice at Gypsy Hill Park.

Protesters gather in Gypsy Hill Park for a Protest for Equality and Justice.

Antwhon Suiter, who organized this event, said he wanted to take the opportunity to not only shed light on racial injustice but also educate people.

Guest speakers talked about what the community can do to help fight against racism, police brutality, and injustice to help the people in this community and beyond.

"I feel like it happens here more than what we realize and what we notice and I say that mostly because of my personal experiences here," Suiter said.

He said he wants everyone to be treated equally no matter the color of their skin and the criminal justice system needs to change.

"Like I said, it happens a lot more around here than what you think so I more so want to create awareness on racism and policing and everything else in this community," Suiter said. "Even though you might not think it happens here as much as it does."

Christa Gleaves, who spoke at the protest, focused her time on addressing white privilege.

"So when people say dismantle white privilege, we're not saying that white people shouldn't be able to feel safe in this country, we're saying that we deserve to be safe too," Gleaves said.

She said she's gone to protests around the state and is confident the events will insight change.

"Other people speaking out is empowering to me and it shows me that change is coming," Gleaves said. "People are either going to be a part of the change or a part of the resistance and it's going to show what side of history are you going to be on."

After the guests spoke, the crowd marched together to the Staunton police station and past the courthouse.

Suiter says he hopes protesters left the event feeling united and more educated.