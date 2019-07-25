Protest held in response to Ku Klux Klan recruitment rally

A Ku Klux Klan recruitment rally earlier this month sparked a peaceful protest outside a Virginia courthouse.

News outlets report clergy and a local chapter of the NAACP organized the Wednesday demonstration that included songs, prayer and criticism of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.

About a dozen people wearing white robes and waving Confederate flags gathered outside the courthouse July 6 . The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said it received multiple calls about the KKK rally but said no laws were broken and no violence occurred.

Pastor Paul Flowers of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Mechanicsville said he was outraged because he believed the board remained silent after the KKK rally.

“I’m really outraged by that. That’s why we are here to show, by our presence, we aren’t going to remain silent and we aren’t going to allow that to happen in this county and not speak out about it,” Flowers said.

Many people brought their concerns inside as they packed the seats of the Board of Supervisors meeting.

“The weak and lack of sternness in your response was disheartening, disrespectful,” one woman said.

“Shame on you. Shame on you for being so insensitive,” another woman said.

“We find the Klan’s views offensive and disgusting,” Angela Kelly-Wiecek said.

Board Chairman Canova Peterson and three other board supervisors publicly condemned the KKK at the board's meeting Wednesday.

“The KKK and other groups that preach and spew venom and hatred are not welcomed in this county,” Peterson said.

Many on the board apologized, saying they should have been more clear and upfront after the incident.

“Hanover soil is good for growing tomatoes but it will not be allowed the seeds of hatred to take root,” the chairman said.