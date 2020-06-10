Protest organizer differentiates ‘protesters’ and ‘agitators’

A local Black Lives Matter organizer says the ralliers that go about damaging parts of the city muddle the message behind the protests.

The Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park is one of two monuments in the city, pulled down by protesters, in the past week. Over the weekend, protesters pulled down the statue of a Confederate general in Monroe Park.

After the Columbus statue was on the ground, it was set on fire and then thrown into Fountain Lake. It was meant to be an olive branch extended from Richmond’s Italian-American community. But now, just a few years shy of its 100th anniversary, the Christopher Columbus statue was being dredged from Fountain Lake.

“We’re here to bring awareness of the killing of the people in our community. In no way are we saying ‘let’s tear down the statue with the ropes’. We want it done the correct way,” said Triston Harris, a local BLM organizer.

He says tearing down the monuments and looting only creates detracts from the movement, adding "to the notion that the Black Lives Matter movement is just extremely violent, extremely aggressive. That’s not all of us. We’ve protested for hours; we go out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but from 9 p.m., a certain decides to join and it makes the whole movement look bad.”

And he’s not alone in his thinking: Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted out Tuesday afternoon that “the decision and action to remove a monument should be made in collaboration with the community,” also calling Columbus’ acts against indigenous people “unconscionable”.

He added in a separate tweet that he is working with Richmond’s History and Culture Commission, we are establishing a process by which Richmonders can advocate for change as to who will be displayed on the city’s pedestals.

With the 5,000 Man March this Saturday, Harris is hoping that moving forward, the message won’t get overshadowed by the chaos. Triston says he’s thankful that he’s getting assistance from Richmond Police with this weekend’s rally, saying that it’s the city’s way of showing that they support the protesters’ voices being heard.

“We know that change won’t come when the last foot leaves Monument Avenue, we know change comes when we sit down at the table and we decide to come together and create reform and create laws,” Harris added.

RPD tells NBC12 that they have received video of the statues being pulled down and they are still gathering evidence. They ask for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.