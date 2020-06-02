Protest organizers demand Charlottesville City Schools end SRO contract with police department

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, many community members and parents are voicing their concerns over the role of police officers in Charlottesville City Schools.

Protest organizers from last weekend’s No Justice No Peace rally are demanding Charlottesville City Schools end their contract with the Charlottesville Police Department.

Attendees of Monday’s City Council virtual meeting urged council members to revise the money allocated for school resource officers (SROs) in different ways.

City Manager Dr. Tarron Richardson said that while there have been conversations about SRO funding, the school system can use funding to its discretion.

"The way that they spend their overall operation dollars, we don't have anything to do with that," Richardson said.

A little more than $300,000 is budgeted for SROs in the city’s annual budget.

"We still have a long way to go in terms of really finalizing what we’re going to do, in terms of our relationship with the schools and the SROs, Richardson said. “That is something that is forthcoming, but at this moment, we’re going to remain where we’re at.”

