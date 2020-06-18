Protesters call for peaceful demonstrations, stoppage of violence on all sides

Several protesters say they are concerned the violence breaking out during late-night demonstrations could end up jeopardizing the message of the movement.

Over the last few nights, several videos have shown how these protests have turned more intense and at times violent.

Several protesters with Black Lives Matter said violence does not fall within the message of the movement, rather the push for change is what needs to be focused on.

“The injustices within our system are broken and we need those fixed and we need answers,” said Triston Harris, a protester.

Harris has taken part in dozens of peaceful protests here in Richmond, however recently some of those demonstrations have turned violent in front of RPD headquarters late at night.

“Breaking windows out, car windows… throwing urine on the officers is not Black Lives Matter,” said George Lough, another protester.

Lough said he was out Tuesday night and confronted some of these individuals “instigating” violence who he believes are not affiliated with the BLM movement.

“I just feel the message is being misled now,” Lough added. “A peaceful protest is a peaceful protest. Black Lives Matter do not spray paint, break out windows, take people’s jobs.”

Some people believe possible anti-government groups are now joining these demonstrations in the later hours, incorporating their thoughts on the matter in a different way.

“There are agitators who are solely there in some instances to incite the passion in this Black Lives Matter movement, to say well, we’ll throw a brick versus talking,” Harris said. “We’ve been at the front lines and have seen several organizers stand there and talk to the officers; get their point of view, where they’re coming from, get how they can see it from their point of view versus the violence of throwing bleach and urine in a concoction that was thrown on one officer.”

Former Richmond Chief of Police Will Smith said during Sunday’s riot several officers were injured and tear gas and pepper spray was used.

“This demonstration escalated into rioting and violence that lasted throughout the night and into the early morning hours,” Smith said. “[Sunday’s] actions far exceeded what is considered to be lawful First Amendment activity. Organizers were intent on provocation and creating mayhem by throwing rocks and other objects at the officers on duty, who showed great restraint in response to these attacks.”

The statement was made a day before Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called for Smith’s resignation.

Meanwhile Monday night, officers used the same method to break up the crowd. However, 25-year-old Maria Maurer said she was shot in the neck with a rubber bullet by law enforcement.

“I moved with my hands up and stepped in front of the biker saying we’re not being violent and within five seconds of that I got shot in the neck,” Maurer said. “It was super powerful obviously, and it brought me down.”

Maurer, with help from other protests, was able to run away from the action and was then taken to the emergency room for her injuries.

“At that point, it hadn’t fully swelled yet, but he said if it had hit me closer to [my throat] it could have been dangerous or even fatal,” she said. “There would have been a lot more things I could have injured, more blood clots. If it hit more near my ear it could have busted my eardrum and could have suffered a lot of severe damage. He told me I was fortunate it hit here.”

A spokesperson for Richmond police said officers within the department do not use rubber bullets as part of their equipment.

Virginia State Police were also on scene that night. NBC12 reached out to the agency to find out if officers are equipped with rubber bullets during these situations. A spokeswoman said she was looking into the request.

Meanwhile, Maurer said many of the protesters looked out for one another and tried to prevent any sort of response from the police.

“We screamed [at one protester] to get back behind the line, there was also someone who had a laser pointer and we told them you can’t do that because it’s another reason for them to attack us,” she said.

Maurer and many other protesters hope the message of Black Lives Matter does not get lost in this violence.

“I was out peaceful protesting and I got shot in the neck, my friends have been tear-gassed, shot and I’m very worried those people are going to ruin why we’re here,” Maurer said.