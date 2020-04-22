Protesters descend on Richmond demanding to reopen Virginia’s economy

Protesters are descending on downtown Richmond demanding that Governor Ralph Northam reopen Virginia’s economy as business closures and social gathering restrictions remain in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The demonstration includes cars and people on foot circling Capitol Square who are against the extended closure of non-essential businesses.

"If Virginians don't unite to reopen our economy, now, we might not have an economy to reopen later," David Britt, one of the organizers of the rally, said in a release announce the protest.

The extension was because Virginia isn't projected to hit its peak of COVID-19 cases, according to state-specific modeling by UVA Health, until late April or early May. Those sames models show that lifting restrictions too early would result in a surge of new cases that could potentially put hospitals in parts of Virginia beyond their surge capacity.

The groups organizing the Virginia protest, like similar groups across the country, however, oppose any restrictions continuing beyond May 1.

This is the second round of protests at the Capitol. Last week, the “Reopen Virginia Protest” was organized by three groups: ReOpen Virginia, End the Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine.

Both Capitol and Virginia State Police were on hand and had to remind the protesters to maintain social distancing guidelines since they said the groups encouraged participants to hug and share food during the event. No arrests were made, but Capitol Square was temporarily shut down to entry.

Wednesday’s protest comes as Virginia lawmakers are holding a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400-year history as they grapple with how to handle the fallout of the coronavirus.

House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away.

Organizers say they will be back out on May 1 to protest as well.

Across the country, governors have been feeling pressure from both their citizens as well as the president. Last week, President Trump tweeted the residents of three states, including Virginia, should "liberate" themselves. In other states, people also gathered to protest stay at home orders.

The organizers of the #ReOpen Virginia rally claim that while COVID-19 projections are going down, the number of domestic violence cases, substance abuse, suicides and other mental health issues are increasing. Additionally, they claim small businesses are being destroyed by the economic closure.

The organizers have primarily mobilized supporters through a Facebook group created on Easter.