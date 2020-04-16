Protesters gather at Virginia Capitol to demand end to state’s closures

Three newly formed groups are coming together on Thursday to protest Virginia’s stay-at-home order and executive order closing non-essential businesses, which Governor Ralph Northam extended yesterday until May 8.

At 11:30 a.m., protesters led by ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine planned to come together at Virginia's Capitol Square to rally against any restrictions continuing beyond May 1. In a press release, they said thousands would be convening. As of noon on Thursday, several people had gathered, but images appeared to show that the police presence was greater.

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny,” said Reopen Virginia in a release. “Business owners are being forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls. This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless."

The Governor’s office says Northam will continue to make decisions based on science, data and public health. His top priority will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.

The protest follows several across the country demanding the same thing from their state officials. One was held in North Carolina on Tuesday, where Raleigh police ordered the crowds to disperse because they violated the state's executive orders.

Virginia State Police have explained that, while Northam's Stay at Home order is not being enforced by law enforcement, the ban on gatherings of more than 10, through Executive Order 53, can be enforced by any local law enforcement agency, which can issue a warning for an initial offense and a misdemeanor for repeated violations.

Capitol Police and Virginia State Police are on scene in Richmond on Thursday, but they say they're there to monitor, with a goal to monitor the event and not make any arrests unless absolutely necessary.

The organizers of the protest say the state government, which under Constitutional law has the defined authority to protect public health, is violating their rights.

The groups say it's "not sustainable to continue this lockdown as the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible."

They cite statistics on how opioid deaths increase along with increases in unemployment and statistics on the increase in child abuse and domestic violence during the ongoing shutdowns.

Gov. Northam and health care professionals have repeatedly emphasized that modeling data shows lifting restrictions too early would result in a second surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia that likely would not peak until August and could have the potential to overwhelm hospitals. However, models show that if Virginians continue following current guidelines and orders, hospitals will have the capacity to meet all surges and the curve should flatten with time.

The groups are calling for the protest to remain peaceful.