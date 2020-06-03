Protesters rally in Gypsy Hill Park

Wednesday evening, hundreds of protesters rallied in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton to March in silence following the death of George Floyd.

The group plans on holding another rally this Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Meghan Connor and Ciara Brown were the organizers of the rally. They said they both got the idea after attending Harrisoburg's march on Monday.

The group of more than 200 protesters marched from the bandstand in Gypsy Hill Park to downtown Staunton, holding signs and keeping their silence.

Brown said the silence is the message they want the community to take in.

"I'd like to say that our voices haven't been heard in the way we've wanted them to," Brown said. "Everyone coming together to be silent and supporting the same cause and making a bigger group is making a bigger picture honestly is a better visual for people to see."

The rally ended with speeches from community members and they plan on hosting another rally this Sunday at Gypsy Hill Park.