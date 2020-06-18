Protesters plan to stand outside Stonewall Jackson Hotel until name changes

A group of people plan to hold a protest outside the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton until the name is changed.

This group plans to stand outside the Stonewall Jackson Hotel until the name is changed. | Credit: WHSV

Earlier this week, the hotel announced they would be changing the name after nearly a century. In a Facebook post, the hotel said, "The decision has been made to thoughtfully and appropriately update the name of the property. The intent is to be respectful of the Shenandoah Valley's rich history while honoring all of its citizens and leaders."

Aaron Barmer and another group of demonstrators have been standing outside the hotel for the last eight days between 4 and 6 p.m. in the evening, which is check-in time at the hotel.

Barmer has been in Staunton for about 20 years, but grew up in Northern Virginia.

"It was middle school named Stonewall Jackson, and high school named Stonewall Jackson," Barmer said. "Arriving here in Staunton, I really wondered if I would ever get away from Stonewall Jackson's name."

Barmer said after recent events across the country, he felt this would be a good opportunity to work for change for the hotel and for Staunton.

"There is no excuse for the United States to continue to tolerate the glorification of the Confederacy," Barmer said. "The symbols of the Confederacy mostly were erected as a form of racial terror against black people."

WHSV reached out to the hotel and the company that manages the hotel, Crestline Hotels and Resorts, for comment on Thursday. Crestline declined to comment, saying they just manage the hotel, but we did not hear back from Stonewall Jackson. At this time, there has not been a timeline announced for when the hotel name will be changed.

In their Facebook post, management said they had considered the name when restoring the hotel in the early 2000s, but largely decided to keep it due to the historic legacy of the giant "Stonewall Jackson" sign on top of the building that's associated with a lot of Staunton imagery.