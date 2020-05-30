Protests over George Floyd’s death turn violent in downtown Richmond

Hundreds of people marched down the streets of Richmond on Friday evening to protest George Floyd’s death.

The protest started in Monroe Park around 8:30 p.m. and made its way to the Capitol and Richmond Police Department Headquarters.

Demonstrators could be seen marching down Broad Street chanting “no justice, no peace,” “black lives matter” and “George Floyd.”

As protesters made their way around the city, several individuals would move cones, newspaper machines and items in an effort to try to block police from following them.

NBC12′s Karina Bolster reports protests started out peaceful but demonstrators started to get rowdy as the night went on by spray painting buildings and other property and knocking over barricades. A Wells Fargo Bank window was also broken at the intersection of Grace and Second Street.

A dumpster and a police cruiser were set on fire near the Richmond Police Department headquarters. Fireworks were also set off at one point in time during the demonstrations.

On Broad Street, in the early hours of Saturday morning, police sprayed gas and the crowd scattered, but not before a GRTC bus was set on fire. Video of the blaze shows flames shooting from the bus.

Protesters overtook an empty GRTC bus, spray painting it with graffiti and climbing on top chanting “black lives matter.”

“This energy is great. Like the city needs, the city needs to stand up. More people need to come down here and unite. We’re tired of getting killed by the cops,” a demonstrator said.

At least two people were put into handcuffs near police headquarters. It is unclear why the two were detained.

A protester also physically touched an NBC12 photojournalist and slapped the camera out of his hands. Bolster said she was struck in the back of the head by a protester with a water bottle. Her phone was then knocked out of her hand.

One of NBC12′s vehicles were riddled with graffiti, which was a sight seen all around the city.

Protests and outrage have ignited across the country as many demand action in the death of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.