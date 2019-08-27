Psych eval sought for former WV doctor accused of sex misconduct

A psychological evaluation is being sought in a sexual misconduct lawsuit against a former West Virginia doctor convicted of sexual abuse.

Steven Matulis, a former gastroenterologist from Charleston, was convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing an unconscious patient.

News outlets report the attorneys representing Matulis' former patients requested the evaluation.

Matulis was convicted of sexual abuse in October of 2018 after being tried on allegations that he touched unconscious patients' breasts and vaginas without their consent. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release. He was also sentenced to a $10,000 fine.

Attorney Ben Salango says in the motion that employees describe Matulis as infatuated with sex and power, calling into question his mental state.

Matulis' attorney, Isaac Forman, said Matulis' mental health isn't at issue and the referenced infatuation doesn't relate to any recognized psychiatric diagnosis.

