Psychiatric nursing assistant accused of having sexual relationship with juvenile patient

A psychiatric nursing assistant at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents is on paid administrative leave after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a female juvenile patient at the center.

According to documents filed in Augusta County Circuit Court, a Richmond social services worker allowed a juvenile in her custody to use her phone. After taking her phone back, the social services worker noticed the girl's Instagram account was still open.

The worker noticed messages between the girl and a man who is an employee of the center.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant to search the girl's Instagram account, the messages indicated a sexual relationship had happened between the two while the girl was a patient at the center and the man eas an employee.

Meghan McGuire, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, said the employee in question is a psychiatric nursing assistant.

The affidavit goes on to say an interview was conducted with the employee, and he said he had received text messages and phone calls from the girl after she was released from CCCA.

The affidavit also said the employee remembered the girl, and said he had one-on-one time with her. According to the affidavit, "that type of behavior would lead one to believe that he could commit offence against other patients while at CCCA."

The search warrant was filed by Virginia State Police, and was looking for more information about the Instagram accounts and other information associated with the account.

McGuire told WHSV the employee is on paid leave during the investigation, per Virginia Department of Human Resource Management policy.

McGuire said they are working with authorities as they investigate, and have opened their own investigation as well.