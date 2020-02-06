Psychotherapist at Virginia children’s hospital indicted on sex crimes

A psychotherapist at a Virginia children’s hospital has been indicted on sex crimes.

Herschel “Mickey” Harden, 72, of Williamsburg, was indicted Wednesday on two felony counts of object sexual penetration.

The charges are related to an alleged sexual assault on a former patient in 2018 and 2019 while Harden worked at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County, Virginia.

Harden was arrested by the Virginia State Police and will have an arraignment hearing in New Kent County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 10.

Anyone with additional information about these or other allegations at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents should call the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 804-537-6788.