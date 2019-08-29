Public forum held to discuss downtown parking in Harrisonburg

The City of Harrisonburg. along with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and consultant group DESMAN, hosted a public forum focused on improving parking options in Downtown.

City officials answered questions from the public and discussed the findings from a preliminary parking study conducted by the consultant group.

Since April, DESMAN has studied parking, and which areas are the most utilized. However, before coming up with solutions, the group, along with city officials, want to hear from the public.

One Harrisonburg woman said she's concerned about the time constraints on certain parking spots downtown.

"I volunteer at the library, and I have to be there for four hours," said Linda Dirschel, who lives in Harrisonburg. "There's two hour parking and ten hour parking ... so how do I do that? Ten hour parking is taken up by employees."

Dirschel was one of about 30 people who showed up to the forum.

