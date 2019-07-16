Public hearing to address flooding concerns in Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing July 17 at 6:00 p.m. to address flooding concerns in the Massanetta Springs area.

Flooding on Barrington Dr. in Rockingham County. | Credit: WHSV

Storm drains are all over the neighborhoods in the Massanetta Springs area of Rockingham County. Their role is to prevent flooding, but the rain has proved to be too much for them to handle.

Joe Showker moved to the Massanetta Springs area in 1987 and said flooding became worse over the years, an outcome of the increasing development.

"I think this whole area and part of the county has just been so developed and so built up that we're now a victim of our own circumstance," Showker said.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is working to reduce flooding in the area by creating a Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority to figure out a solution and maintain those neighborhoods.

According to the board, the following areas are included:

Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside

Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.

"I think it's important for our public services and our leaders, our elected leaders to have a cognizance of this," Showker said.

After hearing concerns from the public, the board will make a decision on establishing a utility district that will charge fees to fund a storm water control system.

"I'm hoping they can come up with sources of revenue to fix this and not penalize the very people that live here, especially those of us that lived here before the development occurred," Showker said.

