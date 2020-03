NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.”

The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group follows days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow.

On Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout.

Allen’s book was scheduled to come out next month.

