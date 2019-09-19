Purcell Park hosts final community input session focusing on kids' castle

Purcell Park will host a playground workshop Thursday evening from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. as the final public input session in the Plan Purcell project.

Purcell Park wants feedback on the kids' castle playground | Photo: WHSV

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation has held various focus groups and a community forum to learn what the public would like to see in the park's new master plan.

Brittany Clem, the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation marketing and special projects coordinator, said that the community has given a lot of great ideas whether, they come from a park they visited somewhere else, or something they've dreamed up themselves.

The workshop will have activities for adults and children to get their ideas on what they want to see and what they like most about the park. It will be more specific and focus on Kids' Castle Playground, which Clem said has started to age and could use some updates.

"We really want the community to come out, especially families and our youth, to talk more specifically about Kids' Castle Playground and what features and what aspects they love about it so that we can us that for the planning process," said Clem.

The event is a "drop in," so people can come and go as they like.

