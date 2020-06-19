Push grows to remove Stonewall Jackson’s name from school

A push to remove Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson's name from a West Virginia middle school that has the state's highest percentage of black students is growing.

Those who support changing the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School will march at the Kanawha County Board of Education on Saturday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

A petition to change the name has gained more than 4,000 signatures after starting circulating last week.

The school board decided to vote on a name change on July 6.

The petition asks for the name to be changed to Katherine Johnson Middle School -- after the African American and West Virginia native who was a NASA scientist instrumental in helping send astronauts to the moon and aboard the Space Shuttle.

The late Johnson was also given the presidential medal of freedom by President Obama in 2015.