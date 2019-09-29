Queen City Mischief & Magic's popularity continues despite Harry Potter books being long over

The Queen City Mischief and Magic festival wrapped up another year in downtown Staunton on Sunday evening.

Beverley Street was very crowded Sunday afternoon for the festival.

Years after the end of the main Harry Potter storyline, the festival's popularity has stuck around.

"We've heard reports from a lot of the businesses that this year is busier than last year," Sam Bosserman, the event's volunteer coordinator, said. "We're excited to see what the final counts are once we finish up."

Friday and Sunday were busier than in years past, according to Bosserman.

The Harry Potter themed festival has drawn about 10,000 total people over its three days in past years in downtown Staunton. Organizers said the books' themes are what keep people from different generations interested in the books and coming back to the festival.

"I think there's just so many messages, people see themselves in these characters. Whether there's an outcast character, a hero character," Linda Hirw, an organizer of the event, said. "I think that joy really brings us this wide population."

This was the fourth annual Queen City Mischief and Magic and you can already mark your calendars for the fifth. It is scheduled for September 25-27, 2020.