Queen City Mischief and Magic to take over downtown Staunton this weekend

Starting Friday at 5:00 p.m., Queen City Mischief and Magic will be taking over downtown Staunton for the weekend.

Staunton Police say they have seen 10,000 to 12,000 people come out for the event in recent years.

With so many people coming out, there will be some parking restrictions and traffic delays.

Augusta St., Byers St., Beverley St., New St., and South Lewis St. will all be closed starting at 4:00 p.m. on Friday through 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors can use the Johnson St. Garage, RMA lot, Augusta St. lot and Hardy lot for parking.

There will also be a shuttle service running Saturday from Federated Auto Parts.

Downtown businesses are also preparing for the weekend by bringing out special items for sale like Harry Potter-themed candles at the Sparrows Nest.

The Clocktower will be offering some sweet treats and trivia.

They will also have some butterbrew, with or without alcohol, for the first year.

"it's a nice shot in the arm for Staunton it gives a nice warm feeling that everyone's having a good time. The streets will be packed and everyone just is in a good mood," Michael Andrae, Clocktower owner and operator said.

Mary Chapple with Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company said they will have some different things on the menu and she's getting excited for all of the fun.

"We love seeing the people, we love seeing the costumes," Chapple said. "It's just a great part of being downtown. Every year it's grown. It's gotten better. It's gotten bigger."

The festival will continue until Sunday evening at 6:00.